Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
