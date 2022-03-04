Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
