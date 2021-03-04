Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
