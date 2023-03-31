Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…