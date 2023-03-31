Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.