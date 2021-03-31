Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
