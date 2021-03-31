 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News