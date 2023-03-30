Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
