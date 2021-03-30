Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
