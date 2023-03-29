Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain…