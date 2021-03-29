Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.