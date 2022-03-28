Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.