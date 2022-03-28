It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle tem…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scatte…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We w…