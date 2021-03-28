Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
