 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News