Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
