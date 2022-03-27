Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.