Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

