It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Carlisle, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
