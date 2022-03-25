 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

