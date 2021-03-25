 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

