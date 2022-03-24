 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

