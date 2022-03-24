Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.