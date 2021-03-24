Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.