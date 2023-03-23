Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
