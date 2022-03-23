Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle tem…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Carli…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…