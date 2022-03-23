 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

