Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph.