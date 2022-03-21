Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.