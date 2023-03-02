Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
