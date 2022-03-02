 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News