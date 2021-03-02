The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
