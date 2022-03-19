Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.