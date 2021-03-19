Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Mo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. …