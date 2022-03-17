 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

