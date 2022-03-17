Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.