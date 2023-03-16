Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
