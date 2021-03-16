 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

