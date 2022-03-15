Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.