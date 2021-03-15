Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.