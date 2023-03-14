Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fr…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …