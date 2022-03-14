Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The alert said heavy snow is possible and the total accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches with winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tom…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's to…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Carlisle people should be prep…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Generally fair. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the …