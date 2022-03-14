Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.