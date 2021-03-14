Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
