Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.