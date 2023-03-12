Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fr…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…