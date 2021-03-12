Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
