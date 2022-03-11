Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.