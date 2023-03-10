Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.