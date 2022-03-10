Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
