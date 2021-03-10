Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
