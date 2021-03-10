 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

