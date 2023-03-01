Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.