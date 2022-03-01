Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
