Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

