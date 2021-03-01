Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 deg…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should ex…