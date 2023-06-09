Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 …