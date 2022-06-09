Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 1:24 AM EDT until THU 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
