The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursd…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the C…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 68…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …
This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…