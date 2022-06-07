Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…